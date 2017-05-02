Woman who alleged rape by Gujarat MP arrested on charges of extortion

K C Patel, the BJP MP from Valsad, Gujarat. (File Photo) K C Patel, the BJP MP from Valsad, Gujarat. (File Photo)

A DAY after K C Patel, a BJP MP from Gujarat, accused a woman lawyer of trying to extort money by defaming him, the woman was arrested on Tuesday. The woman had lodged a complaint in a Delhi court last week accusing Patel of raping her on multiple occasions. A special court sent the woman to police custody for five days.

In an FIR filed at the North Avenue police station in New Delhi, Patel has accused the woman of trying to extort Rs 7 crore from him. The MP has alleged that the woman drugged him, and then filmed a video of him in a compromising position to extort money from him.

But the woman has claimed that Patel invited her to his official residence on March 3 and raped her. She claimed that she was repeatedly raped after that, and had made a video to “protect herself” on the last occasion.

“I had no intention to release the video, it was purely to protect myself,” she told mediapersons on Monday. She also alleged that the Delhi Police did not file an FIR on her complaint, forcing her to move court, which sought an Action Taken Report from the police.

Speaking to mediapersons in Valsad district in Gujarat on Monday, Patel said: “I am innocent… The allegations made by the woman are baseless. She wanted to defame me… She called me to her home and spiked tea or soft drinks; what happened later I don’t know.”

Seeking her custody, the Delhi Police said they needed to interrogate her and find out about her associates. They said they also needed time to recover the video footage from the CCTV camera in her house which was reportedly used to film the purported video.

The woman has been charged under Section 384 (extortion), Section 389 (putting person in fear of accusation in order to extort), Section 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, along with Section 8 (influencing public servant by corrupt means).

