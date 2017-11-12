Woman who accused Prajapati of rape set to contest civic polls

Former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File) Former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File)

The woman who had accused former state minister Gayatri Prajapati of raping her and molesting her minor daughters is set to contest as an Independent for the post of Nagar Palika chairperson in Chitrakoot. The woman is already a corporator from Chitrakoot and her term ends this year. The district will vote on November 22, in the first of the three-phase election.

“I am not seeking sympathy votes from the people on the basis of the rape case. I am contesting on the development agenda. I did not seek ticket from any party,” she said. “I have started my campaign and have been getting good response from the public. I promise to remove corruption from society, if given a chance.”

There are 19 candidates in the fray for the post.

The rape case against Gayatri and others was registered at Lucknow’s Gautampalli police station on February 18 after a direction from the Supreme Court. A local court has asked the woman to record her statement on November 25. Gayatri and the six other accused are lodged in Lucknow district jail.

