Woman ‘thrown out’ of running train in West Bengal

A woman was critically injured after she was allegedly thrown out of a running train by unidentified miscreants near Haroa station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the GRP said on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 10.30 pm last night when the 35-year-old woman, who works as an ayah, was on her way to Sealdah station from Basirhat in North 24 Parganas by the last train.

She was spotted this morning lying near the railway track by the locals who rushed her to Barasat Government Hospital. Hospital sources said she was critically injured in her head and leg.

The woman, the mother of two, was travelling alone and it was yet to be ascertained what prompted the miscreants to throw her out of the moving train, the Government Railway Police said. The woman, a resident of Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district, had been away from home since Sunday. She has a 10-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter.

Investigation into the case was on, the GRP said.