Mainpuri incident: BSP says ‘gundaraj’ continues to prevail under SP rule

A day after a woman was brutally thrashed by locals in Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s home district Mainpuri for allegedly resisting molestation, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) on Thursday condemned the incident, saying that ‘gundaraj’ continues to prevail under the Samajwadi Party rule.

“We have seen very recently that in Mainpuri district, which is Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s home district, a woman has been mercilessly and brutally beaten up by goons of the Samajwadi Party. Therefore, Akhilesh Yadav’s party continues to be the government of ‘gundaraj’ and I am sure that this time the people of UP will show Akhilesh Yadav the door,” BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI.

He further said that incidents of gang-rape, molestation and women battering are going on unabated under the Samajwadi Party’s regime in Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident has gone viral, causing outrage among the Opposition.

With inputs from ANI

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd