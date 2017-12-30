Woman stuck in Saudi since 6 months, family appeal Sushma Swaraj for help

The family of Kuldeep Kaur (Source: ANI) The family of Kuldeep Kaur (Source: ANI)

A woman from Ludhiana who is stuck in Saudi Arabia for the past six months has been receiving death threats alleged her family, as reported by news agency ANI on Saturday.

Requesting External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, for help to bring Kuldeep Kaur back to India, the family claimed that she is also being beaten brutally.

In another incident, Swaraj helped four members of a shipping crew, who were in the custody of Nigerian Navy, return back to India. Two of the four members who were detained by the Nigerian Navy in a case pertaining to 2012, had tweeted to Sushma Swaraj, seeking her intervention for their release.

The minister over the years has earned the tag of one of the most accessible politicians on micro-blogging platform Twitter and has been a boon to numerous individuals or families who are harshly treated outside the nation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd