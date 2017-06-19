Woman strangulated to death by in-laws for dowry in Uttar Pradesh

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her in-laws over dowry demand at Khampur village in the district, police said on Monday. According to a complaint lodged by the woman’s father Umadutt Sharma, she got married in March last year and was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry. The woman was allegedly strangulated to death yesterday as she failed to fulfil their demands, they said. A case has been registered against the woman’s husband Pankaj, father-in-law Ved Prakash, brother-in-law Monu, and and they have been arrested, police said.

The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem, they said, adding investigation is on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App