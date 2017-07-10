Woman, snake bite each other, both die

A woman from Gopalganj in Bihar died Saturday after being bitten by a poisonous snake and biting it back. Before she died during treatment at the sadar hospital, she bit the snake several times on the advice of villagers, killing it.

The incident took place at Shyapur village. Rajanti Devi (50), wife of Naresh Choubey, a farmer, was bitten by the snake. “Some elders advised that biting the snake would lessen the impact of poison,” said Choubey. Villagers caught the snake and the woman bit it. The snake died soon. “As her condition worsened, we took her to the hospital,” he said. Dr RK Singh, of the hospital, said, “By the time she was brought, the venom had spread. and we could not save her.”

