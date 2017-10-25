Woman shot in car in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh; husband, 1-year-old son escape unhurt

The woman identified as Priya Mehra was travelling with her husband Pankaj Mehra and a year old son in their Maruti Ritz car when the incident took place (Representational Image/ File) The woman identified as Priya Mehra was travelling with her husband Pankaj Mehra and a year old son in their Maruti Ritz car when the incident took place (Representational Image/ File)

A 34-year-old woman was shot by two persons in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area Wednesday morning. The woman identified as Priya Mehra was travelling with her husband Pankaj Mehra and one-year-old son in their Maruti Ritz car when the incident took place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Dumbere said prima facie it appeared to be a case of personal enmity. “Her husband told us he had borrowed about Rs 40 lakh from a moneylender who was asking him to return the amount. He was the target apparently but we are probing all angles, ” said Dumbere.

The incident took place when the trio were returning from a gurdwara at 4 am to their residence in Shalimar Bagh. As they reached near Rohini Jail, two men in another car intercepted them and opened fire. “During the incident Priya’s son was in her arms but he escaped unhurt. Her husband too managed to escape but Priya received two bullets in her head and neck,” said a police officer. She was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

Sources said the police have identified the moneylender as Monu who recently visited Pankaj’s sister residence and threatened her to return the money. Police have also questioned Priya’s husband and trying to corroborate the sequence of the incident. The CCTV footage in the area too is being scanned, said sources.

