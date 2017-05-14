Woman shot dead by four in front of family, accused arrested: Police

A 23-year-old woman was shot dead in front of her family, allegedly by a man and his three associates, at her Malviya Nagar residence Friday. According to police, four men came to the victim’s house around 12.30 am and shot her in the chest. Police have arrested the main accused, identified as Manoj, and his three associates.

“On the intervening night of May 11 and 12, a PCR call was received at 12.25 am about a shooting at Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar. The caller said a woman had been shot. She was taken to Max Hospital in Saket by her brother, where she succumbed to her injuries,” Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said.

He added that police nabbed Manoj from Neb Sarai’s Tigri locality Friday morning. “Manoj was friends with the victim, Sonam, and wanted to marry her. But she did not agree to his proposal,” the DCP said. Recounting the incident, her brother, Ajit, said they were sitting in the porch when four men entered.

“One of them asked who Sonam was. When we pointed to her, they shot her in the chest and fled the spot. I rushed my sister to a nearby hospital,” he said. He added that they usually lock the main gate of the house around 12 every day, but had left it open on Friday. “If we had locked the door, my sister would still be alive,” Ajit said.Ajit said his sister used to be in a relationship with the accused and that he had been harassing her for the last few months.

“My sister met Manoj two years ago. However, she found that he was involved in a betting racket and decided to stop seeing him. Manoj did not accept this and began to stalk her. He even threatened to throw acid on her face,” he said. Ajit added that Manoj had once called the salon where his sister worked and created a ruckus. “The salon owner scolded my sister and she was very disturbed after the incident,” the brother said.

