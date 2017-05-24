Woman shot at by estranged live-in partner

A man allegedly opened fired at his estranged live-in partner in Vadodara on Tuesday after she reportedly refused to move back with him. Reshma Rajbhar (37) had recently returned to her parents’ home in Sayajinagar township with her 17-year-old daughter after she had a quarrel with her live-in partner Jitendra Sinh. According to the police, Reshma was in a relationship with Sinh for over three years and lived at his Ankleshwar home.

On Tuesday, when Sinh reached Reshma’s Vadodara house, he asked to move back with him. When she refused, he allegedly opened fire at her, injuring her left leg, said police. He condition is said to be stable.

Reshma alleged that Sinh, a contractor by profession, had been torturing her for the past few months. Unable to bear his torture, Reshma decided to break ties and move back to her parents’ home in Vadodara last month, said police.

Police have booked Sinh under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder.

