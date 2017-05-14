Woman shot and injured by husband, hospitalized

Latest News
By: PTI | Vadodara | Published:May 14, 2017 3:48 pm

A woman was injured after she was shot at by her husband over some argument at their residence in Tandlja locality here this morning, police said. The victim’s husband, 46-year-old Mohammed Rafique, who escaped after the incident, surrendered before J P Road police a couple of hours later, an officer said. The woman was admitted to a local hospital.

“Rafique shot at his wife Razia, in which she got injured. He ran away from the house after the incident. However, a couple of hours later, he surrendered before the police. A case is being registered against him,” the officer said.

Further investigation into the case is on.

