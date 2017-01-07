Latest News
  • Woman set on fire over dowry in Uttar Pradesh, severely injured

Woman set on fire over dowry in Uttar Pradesh, severely injured

The victim, Ramsakhi has alleged that her husband Alhilesh Kumar, mother-in-law Sudamdevi and other members of the family set her on fire on January 5.

By: PTI | Etah | Published:January 7, 2017 11:11 pm

A woman suffered severe burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands in Imadpur village here, police said today.

The victim, Ramsakhi has alleged that her husband Alhilesh Kumar, mother-in-law Sudamdevi and other members of the family set her on fire on January 5. They were demanding a dowry of Rs 1.5 lakh from her from a long time, she alleged.

Ramsakhi was admitted to hospital in Farrukhabad. Police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 07: Latest News