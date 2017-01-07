Woman set on fire over dowry in Uttar Pradesh, severely injured

A woman suffered severe burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands in Imadpur village here, police said today.

The victim, Ramsakhi has alleged that her husband Alhilesh Kumar, mother-in-law Sudamdevi and other members of the family set her on fire on January 5. They were demanding a dowry of Rs 1.5 lakh from her from a long time, she alleged.

Ramsakhi was admitted to hospital in Farrukhabad. Police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.