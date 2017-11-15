Woman set on fire in Chennai by ‘spurned’ neighbour

Sinduja, who worked in an IT company on Old Mahabalipuram Road, was attacked by the youth on Monday night. (Photo for representation) Sinduja, who worked in an IT company on Old Mahabalipuram Road, was attacked by the youth on Monday night. (Photo for representation)

A woman was set on fire in Chennai by her neighbour after she reportedly turned down his requests for marriage, police said on Tuesday.

Sinduja, a 22-year-old software engineer, was set ablaze at her home. Her mother and sister suffered serious burn injuries when they tried to save her.

According to a senior police officer, Sinduja, who worked in an IT company on Old Mahabalipuram Road, was attacked by the youth on Monday night.

“A neighbourhood youth known to the family attacked them. He reportedly wished to marry her and made several requests, but Sinduja was against the idea. Meantime, her parents started preparing for her marriage and put advertisements on matrimonial sites. This provoked Akash, a college dropout from the same locality in Adambakkam,” said the officer.

On Monday night, Akash visited Sinduja at her house. “There was a quarrel between them, after which he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. Her mother Renuka and sister Nivedha sustained burn injuries when they tried to save her. Renuka suffered almost 50 per cent burn injuries while Nivedha had 20 per cent burns. Neighbours who heard cries rushed to their home and nabbed the accused,” the officer said.

Sinduja was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she died. Renuka and Nivedha are under observation.

