Woman robs Rs 2.20 lakh from bank

An unidentified woman has allegedly robbed Rs 2.20 lakh from Bank of India’s branch in Kannod tehsil in Dewas, police said on Thursday. The woman entered Bank of India’s branch in Kantafod area in Kannod at around 1.30 PM on Wednesday and went to the cashier counter, which was lying vacant as the person had gone to answer nature’s call, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Dilip Joshi told PTI.

The cashier after returning to his counter found Rs 2.20 lakh less in the (cash) box, following which he immediately informed the branch manager.

They later alerted the police and on scrutiny of the CCTV footage, a woman was seen moving out of the branch after the incident took place at around 1.30 pm and the police suspect her behind the heist. A case has been lodged in connection with the robbery and further probe was on, police said.

