Woman ‘raped’ in old age home

A man was arrested on Sunday for alleged rape at an old age home at Ganganagar in Meerut. The woman is a project manager at the NGO that runs the home.

Police said the woman, who is from Rajajipuram in Lucknow, had come to visit the home on June 15. In her complaint to the Ganganagar police, she alleged that a computer operator whom she knew from the state capital, had followed her to the home.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly entered her room in the home and assaulted her, held her captive for two days during which time he allegedly raped her.

She was able to escape only after she managed to contact the district probation officer Sudhkar Sharan Pandey who rescued her. Police said the accused had allegedly followed the woman to Allahabad earlier.

“We are looking at all angles and have lodged the report.The two were known to each other and might have had an altercation on some issue,” said Omveer Gupta, a Ganganagar police officer.

