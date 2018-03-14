Woman raped by two police constables in Dhanbad

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A woman was allegedly raped by two constables at Tundi Pandedih village in Dhanbad district, a police officer said on Wednesday. The two constables allegedly raped the woman on Tuesday when she was alone in her house. The family members of victim lodged an FIR at Tundi police station against the two constables, the officer said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashutosh Shekhar said both the accused constables have been arrested and the victim has been sent to Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for medical tests on Wednesday.

“Once we get the medical test report strict action would be taken against both the accused constables,” the SP said. Tundi police station officer in-charge Keswar Sahu said one of the accused constable was arrested on Tuesday night while the other was nabbed on Wednesday.

