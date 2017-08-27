Only in Express
Woman raped at gunpoint in Muzaffarnagar

 A case has been registered against the absconding accused and the woman has been sent for medical examination. Meanwhile, a youth has been arrested for allegedly teasing a woman in civil line area here on Saturday, a police official said.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published:August 27, 2017 5:22 pm
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man at Kotwali police station area at Muzaffarnagar, the police said on Sunday. According to the woman’s complaint, she was raped by the accused at gunpoint last night, they said. A case has been registered against the absconding accused and the woman has been sent for medical examination.

Meanwhile, a youth has been arrested for allegedly teasing a woman in civil line area here on Saturday, a police official said.

