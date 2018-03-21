Woman raped at former village head’s residence in UP

Police said Vipin raped the woman on the pretext of proving her employment. (Representative image) Police said Vipin raped the woman on the pretext of proving her employment. (Representative image)

A woman was allegedly raped by a youth for several days at the residence of a former village head in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

According to Senior Sub-Inspector K C Tomar, police rescued the woman yesterday from the house in Charthawal village after they received information about the woman being confined in the house.

Police have arrested the former village head, Rajbir Singh, and the main accused in the case, Vipin, is on the run. Police said Vipin raped the woman on the pretext of proving her employment.

