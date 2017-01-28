Woman priest held in Gujarat, 2.4 kg gold, Rs 1.26 crore cash found

Police in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district have arrested a woman priest and her associate in connection with a case of cheating and recovered Rs 1.26 crore, all in the denomination of Rs 2,000 currency notes, 2.4 kg gold biscuits and 25 liquor bottles from her house.

She has been sent to a three-day police remand by a court in Palanpur in the district. According to police, Jayshree Giri, a sadhvi associated with Mukteshwar Math at Vadgam, and her associate Chirag Raval were arrested Thursday after one Pritesh Shah lodged a complaint against them for duping him of Rs 5 crore.

Acting on the complaint, police searched the house of Giri and recovered the cash, gold and liquor bottles. A separate case under the liquor prohibition Act has been lodged against the woman priest.