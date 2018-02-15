Woman who posed as man for dowry arrested in Uttarakhand

Sen used sex toys to maintain an illusion that she was a male, police said. (In Photo- Sweety Sen alias Krishna Sen) Sen used sex toys to maintain an illusion that she was a male, police said. (In Photo- Sweety Sen alias Krishna Sen)

A 26-year-old woman from UP’s Bijnor district, who posed as a man and lured two women into marriage from Uttarakhand’s Nainital, has been arrested for alleged domestic abuse of one of the women she married. The woman, identified as Sweety Sen from Dhampur in UP was arrested for allegedly torturing a woman for dowry.

In 2013, Sweety Sen created a “fake” Facebook profile under the name -‘Krishna Sen’. Sen, who posted her photographs in a man’s attire, used the Facebook account to lure other women, Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Janmejay Khanduri said. In 2014, Sen, along with her family, travelled from Dhampur to Kathgodam in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district to meet a 22-year-old woman, whom Sen had lured on Facebook.

“Sen had convinced her that she was a man,” Khanduri said. The two got married the same year and lived in a rented house in Nainital district’s Haldwani town, but soon Sen started beating the woman for dowry. In 2016, Sen married a 20-year-old woman from Nainital district’s Kaladhungi area, and moved to Haridwar with her.

Sen used sex toys to maintain an illusion that she was a male, police said, adding she never revealed her true identity to the two women. In October 2017, in an FIR filed against Sen in the Kathgodam police station for dowry and domestic violence, “Sen’s first wife” mentioned that Sen had extracted Rs 8.5 lakh from her family saying that the money was needed for a factory that Sen allegedly owned in Haridwar, Kathgodam police said.

While Sen was absconding, she was traced by the Kathgodam police and was arrested on Wednesday. But, it was only during the police interrogation, that she confessed to be a woman.

Station House Officer of the Kathgodam police station BL Vishwakarma, said, “We had arrested Sen for dowry and domestic violence. We had no clue that Sen was a woman. However, during questioning Sen said she was a woman. Then we got her medical examination done (on Wednesday evening) and it was proved that Sen was indeed a woman.”

While Sen was sent to Haldwani jail on Wednesday evening, her parents are yet to be approached and questioned by the police, Vishwakarma said, adding that in both the marriages, Sen’s parents had visited the families of the two women and had also attended and organised the two marriages.

