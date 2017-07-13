Woman police officer demoted for stopping car with tinted windows in Madhya Pradesh

A Snip from the video uploaded on Facebook. (Source: Facebook/@mppolicereform) A Snip from the video uploaded on Facebook. (Source: Facebook/@mppolicereform)

A woman police officer in Madhya Pradesh was demoted from her position after she stopped a car with tinted windows and confronted the men inside them for violating the law. The incident occurred in Jabalpur district. The occupants of the car, which was stopped by Usha Somvanshi, claimed that the lady police officer verbally abused them, and when they protested they were also beaten up by police constables.

A video of the incident has also been uploaded on the internet, which has been over 33 thousand times. In the video, the men inside the car are seen confronting the police for stopping them adding that they could point out 100 other cars which have broken traffic rules and they were being treated unfairly. The police officer who had stopped the car told the men that there was a complaint against their car using tinted windows.

Watch Video Here:

While the lady police officer was trying to remove the dark films form the window, the driver of the car and his friends were constantly calling for help. The driver can be seen shouting again and again that Somvanshi had slapped her and that he could do the same.

The video was uploaded on June 11 and has been shared over 13 thousand time.

Somvanshi said that a family had filed a complaint against the car, hence, they had stopped it for inspection. The car had tinted windows and when police tired to remove the black film, the men became violent, hence the police had to take stern action, she added.

