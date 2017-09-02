Woman ordered by caste panchayat to beg for a week after accidental death of her calf

When the news of the calf’s death spread, the panchayat of Nai Community met around 10 am and announced it’s punishment to the woman. When the news of the calf’s death spread, the panchayat of Nai Community met around 10 am and announced it’s punishment to the woman.

A woman who accidentally killed a calf in Bhind town of Madhya Pradesh was ordered by a caste panchayat to beg for a week to raise money for Ganga Snaan, a ritual purification dip in the Ganga. In her 50s, Kamlesh Shriwas was immediately asked to leave Bhind and beg in nearby villages for seven days by the caste panchayat that met within hours of the accidental death on Friday morning. The woman claimed that she was trying to separate the calf from its mother when a rope got entangled in its neck around 6 am.

Municipal Councilor Mukesh Garg, in whose ward no 10 the woman and her family resides, told The Indian Express on phone that he opposed the punishment but no one listened to him. He said the cow belonged to the woman and the death was accidental, not intentional. He said even 24 hours after the punishment, the woman has not returned to her house.

