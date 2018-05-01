Woman officer shot dead as Kasauli demolition drive takes violent turn

Hotel owner Vijay arguing with ATCP Shailbala before during demolition drive at Kasauli after supreme Court order on Tuesday, May 01 2018. Express photo by Jaipal Singh. Hotel owner Vijay arguing with ATCP Shailbala before during demolition drive at Kasauli after supreme Court order on Tuesday, May 01 2018. Express photo by Jaipal Singh.

The demolition drive on the orders of Supreme Court to raze unauthorised structures in 13 Kasauli hotels turned bloody on Tuesday after the Assistant Town and Country Planner was shot dead allegedly by one of the hotel owners. A Public Works Department employee who was engaged by the administration among other PWD employees to clear the hotel rooms of belongings was also injured in the firing allegedly by Narayani hotel owner Vijay Thakur at about 2:33 pm. The hotel is located in Mandudhar, seven kilometers short of Kasauli on the Dharampur-Kasauli road.

ATCP Shail Bala Sharma was declared brought dead at Dharampur hospital where she was taken, Dharampur Station House Officer M S Thakur said. A number of police officials were present at the site when the incident happened. The SHO said a number of police parties were sent to nab the accused.

The SHO said Vijay scaled the hill opposite the hotel by crossing the road after firing four rounds. He allegedly fired first inside his hotel when team led by Sharma went in and an altercation ensued. Vijay then allegedly chased Sharma outside hotel when she ran for safety, fired on her from behind and as she fell after taking the bullet, he fired another shot, killing her.

Parwanoo Range Officer Shivender Pal Singh, who claimed to have witnessed the entire episode, said when Sharma and other officials including her entered the hotel to take stock of the ongoing drive, the owner of the hotel opened fire. “He fired two bullets inside the hotel. One of the employees was injured. We immediately ran outside to save ourselves. He chased us. He then fired another bullet which hit ATCP and she fell down,” Shivender said.

Earlier, there was high drama outside Narayani Hotel and adjoining Shivalik Hotel with Town and Country Planner Leela Sham accompanied by Solan SDM Ashutosh Garg reached the spot and asked the hotel owners to co-operate in the demolition drive.

Vijay, his mother Narayani on whose name the hotel is named and Shivalik hotel owner Ved Garg had heated exchange with the officials over the demolition drive. Both Vijay and Garg had employed their staff to remove the unauthorised constructions. Narayani, the mother of Vijay, and Meena, the wife of Vijay, said Vijay was under “mental stress” for several months. “My husband was on medication for mental stress,” said Meena. Both claimed they were not aware whether Vijay had any arms license or a weapon. The hotel has CCTV camera installed at the reception where Vijay allegedly started firing. But, Vijay’s mother told inquiring policemen that “CCTVs were not working” and “there was no electricity”.

Hotels were served a notice to raze unauthorised constructions by TCP office on Sunday. They were given a deadline to remove such constructions by May 1. Many hotel owners had started the demolition on their own when The Indian Express visited the sites on Tuesday morning even as many of them lamented that court order was too harsh. Sanjeev Sood, owner of AAA Hotel which also faced demolition said he was getting the construction removed after Supreme Court order. “My hotel doed not fall under the Kasauli Development Plan. I have an outstanding loan of over Rs 1 crore to pay. I will have to sell my properties to pay the loan,” he rued.

