Woman naxal arrested from Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh

The woman naxal was allegedly involved in the attack on a police party in Jongeras village of Sukma district on June 6 this year. (Source: PTI Photo) The woman naxal was allegedly involved in the attack on a police party in Jongeras village of Sukma district on June 6 this year. (Source: PTI Photo)

A woman naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head, was on Wednesday arrested from Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Dantewada district, police said. The cadre identified as Sukki Muchaki (23), who was active as a member of military platoon no 26 of maoist, was apprehended from Katekalyan police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Katekalyan Vijay Patel told PTI. Based on specific inputs, a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district force was out on a search operation in the forests of Katekalyan, located around 400 kms from here, he said.

The woman naxal was held while the patrolling team was cordoning off a forested hill between Chikpal and Munga villages, the SHO said.

Muchaki was allegedly involved in the attack on a police party in Jongeras village of Sukma district on June 6 this year.

Besides, she was wanted in several other naxal incidents including attacks on police party, triggering blasts and others, in Katekalyan and Darbha (Bastar) area, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App