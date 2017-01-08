Woman ‘molested’ in Bengaluru, cops file case

A young woman was allegedly molested in east Bengaluru on January 3 by two men on a motorcycle. According to a complaint filed by the woman with Banaswadi police, the incident occurred when she was waiting for a cab to go back to her rented accommodation. The police have registered a case of molestation and wrongful restraint against two unknown persons.

According to the complaint, the woman, who works in a private firm, had gone to the gym after work on the evening of January 3. While she was waiting for the cab, two strangers on a bike approached her and one of them molested her.

On January 1, a group of youths assaulted a young woman in Kammanahalli area in the same region of Bengaluru. Police arrested four persons in the case on January 5 on the basis of evidence gathered from a CCTV camera located near the scene of the crime.