Woman, minor son die after house catches fire in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district

A woman and her minor son were charred to death after their house in Tasimo village in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district caught fire, police said.

The fire out in the house of one Bablu Kushwaha late last night. Bablu’s wife Mamta (30) and their son Gaurav (3) were killed in the fire while another son Shiva (8) suffered burn injuries, SP Rajesh Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after the post-mortem and the injured boy is being treated at the district hospital.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.