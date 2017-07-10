Woman Maoist killed in encounter in Gadchiroli

A woman Maoist was killed in an encounter with the police near Ranwahi village in Dhanora tahsil of Gadchiroli district on Monday. The encounter happened around 2 pm when the police had descended on the Ranwahi forest following an intelligence input.

“During the search operation, Maoists suddenly opened fire on the police. The police retaliated. After a while the Maoists, feeling the pressure, decamped. A woman Naxalite was found dead on the spot from where the police have also recovered a rifle and a lot of other material,” a press note issued by Gadchiroli police said. The identity of the Naxalite is yet to be established.

