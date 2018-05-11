Woman Maoist held during routine check in Telangana

Gangi is accused in four cases of planting landmines and explosives to target CRPF personnel and another of opening fire on a CRPF patrol party last year Gangi is accused in four cases of planting landmines and explosives to target CRPF personnel and another of opening fire on a CRPF patrol party last year

A 21-year-old woman Maoist was arrested during a routine vehicle check in the remote Cherla area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana on Wednesday afternoon. Madhvi Gangi (21), member of the Cherla Dalam of the CPI (Maoist), was travelling in an autorickshaw carrying a bundle of olive green cloth, usually used to make uniforms, besides 20 pairs of khakhi socks, soaps and other items of personal use.

Gangi initially refused to answer any questions but revealed her identity after personnel from Cherla police station questioned her again.

Gangi is accused in four cases of planting landmines and explosives to target CRPF personnel and another of opening fire on a CRPF patrol party last year. She is also accused of allegedly blasting a culvert on Bhadrachalam-Charla State Highway on May 4, when Maoists had called for a bandh to protest the killing of ultras in Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.

“She claims that she was acting as a courier. She purchased the cloth and other items from Cherla and was taking them back to her village from where Maoists would come and collect them… as she is just 21 and looks frail we were also fooled initially,’’ said Assistant Superintendent of Police (Bhadrachalam) Sangram Singh Patil.

Gangi told policemen that she left behind a .303 rifle which she usually carried with herself.

Gangi, who is from Kondavai hamlet under Devarapalli village of Cherla mandal, joined Maoist ranks just two-and-a-half years ago, police said.

