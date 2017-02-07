Woman Maoist arrested from Ghatshila sub-division in Jharkhand

A woman Maoist, Gurubari Munda who was active within limits of Gurabandha police station area, was today arrested, police said. She was arrested from a place near Swarnarekha Bhakar Bridge of naxal-affected Ghatsila sub-division, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the District Armed Police led by Superintendent of Police (Ops) Pranav Anand Jha and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Ghatsila) Sanjeev Besra conducted raid and arrested her, a resident of Benasoli village under Shyamsunderpur police station, early in the morning today, said Superintendent of Police (Rural), Shailendra Prasad Burnwal.

Addressing a press conference here, Burnwal said, Gurubari during interrogation told police that she has been an active member of the Gurabandha Maoists squad for last one year.

Following her arrest, he claimed that the Gurabandha squad did not have any other woman activists.

Gurubari was wanted by the police in as many as four naxal-related cases including attempt to murder, he said, adding that she was arrested under relevant sections of IPC and CL Act.