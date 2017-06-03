Woman lynched in Odisha amid accusations of child abduction

The woman, whose identity is yet to be established, was seen roaming in and around Bangiriposi police station area. (Source: Google Maps) The woman, whose identity is yet to be established, was seen roaming in and around Bangiriposi police station area. (Source: Google Maps)

A woman in mid-forties was lynched by a mob suspecting her to be a child lifter at Domuhani in Mayurbhanj district Saturday.

The woman, whose identity is yet to be established, was seen roaming in and around Bangiriposi police station area, under which the village falls, for the last two weeks, police said.

When she came to Domuhani village Friday, she was caught by the locals who tied her to a tree last night suspecting her to be a child lifter.

A mob pelted stones and beat her with lathis when the woman tried to escape this morning. She died on the spot, they said. A case has been registered.

