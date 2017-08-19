Woman lynched in Jharkhand on haircut rumours

AN UNIDENTIFIED woman, believed to be in her 40s, was killed on Saturday by a stone-pelting mob in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district on suspicion that she was part of a gang of hair-choppers targeting women, police said. The killing follows rumours of hair-chopping that have spread across north India, including Delhi, Rajasthan and UP. Police in these three states have made it clear that these were just baseless rumours, with no credible evidence. District officials in Sahibganj said they, too, had conducted an awareness campaign on this issue recently.

Police from the Radha Nagar station said the woman was part of a group of four, including two men in their 50s and a boy aged around 12, who were seeking alms at around 10.30 am in Mirpur village when they were surrounded by the mob.

“There were rumours in the area that a woman’s hair had been chopped. The villagers were looking for the culprits, when they spotted these four. Soon, a mob gathered, locked the men and the boy in a room, and began beating the woman,” said a senior administration official.

“When police tried to reach the spot, they came under heavy stone-pelting. At least six policemen were injured and some police vehicles damaged. We had to open fire in the air to disperse the mob and rescue the four. They were rushed to hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries. The condition of the other three is said to be out of danger,” said Shailesh Chaurasia, Deputy Commissioner, Sahibganj.

Chaurasia said police were yet to identify the four. “It appears that they were seeking alms or food, and had ventured into this area. We are trying to get more information from those who were accompanying the woman,” he said.

District officials said no incident of hair-chopping had been reported in the area. “Following the rumours in several parts of north India, the administration had run an awareness campaign asking people not to believe them,” said Chaurasia.

Police said efforts are on to identify the culprits through cellphone footage of the incident. “As of now, no one has been detained. We are focusing on law and order at this point, as there is a huge build-up of tension. We will take strict action against the culprits,” said a senior police officer.

