Woman, lover get 10 yrs in jail for abducting husband

A woman and her paramour were on Monday sentenced to 10 years in jail for abducting her husband, by a court here.

The wife of Sukhkha, 35, and her lover Sanjay were convicted and sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for abducting her husband, by a fast track court which also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the two accused after finding them guilty under section 364 IPC.

According to the prosecution, Sukhkha was abducted by his wife with the help of her paramour when he opposed their relationship at Mansurpur village in the district in September, 2003. Sukhkha has not yet been found.

