Woman lawyer alleges rape, BJP MP says: ‘She tried to defame me’

WHILE A lawyer had lodged a complaint in a Delhi court last week accusing BJP’s Valsad MP, Dr Khalpabhai Chhanabhai Patel, of raping her on multiple occasions, Patel on Monday called the allegations “baseless” and alleged that the woman had tried to extort money by defaming him. The woman lawyer has also accused the Delhi Police of failing to register an FIR on her complaint. The issue came to light on Monday after media reports claimed that an MP had been “honeytrapped” by a “high-profile woman”.

Addressing the media in Vapi, in Valsad district, on Monday, Patel, who got his MBBS degree from Government Medical College, Surat, in 1977, said: “I am innocent in this case. The allegations made by the woman are baseless. She wanted to defame me and had demanded Rs 5 crore from me. She had called me to her home and spiked tea or soft drinks; what happened later I don’t know.”

Patel, 67, also said, “I have given my statements to Delhi Police. I have full faith in police investigations and one day people will know that I am innocent.” Following the lawyer’s complaint on April 27, seeking registration of an FIR against Patel, Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh sought an Action Taken Report from the police and posted the matter for hearing on May 12.

In her complaint, the lawyer alleged, “One day, K C Patel…met me in Supreme Court. He said that he needs an advocate for a case in Supreme Court. For that purpose, he wanted to discuss some legal points and he called me at his residence.” She claimed that Patel invited her home for dinner on March 3. “When I went to his residence, his maid was there. After dinner, his maid went outside the flat than [then] he raped me,” the complaint stated.

The complaint also says Patel often promised to introduce her to high-profile clients, and that on one occasion had promised to introduce her to senior BJP leaders, but did not do so. Speaking to the media on Monday, the lawyer said that officials at North Avenue police station in New Delhi did not register an FIR despite her repeated visits.

In her complaint before court, she stated that the “police officer on duty” refused to acknowledge receipt of the complaint “even after receiving…the complaint on 15.04.2017”. The complainant said she went to the police station again on April 20 but was told by the inspector that “today all are busy in a meeting”.

About the allegation that she tried to extort from Patel by threatening him with a video, the lawyer claimed that the video was purportedly of her last meeting with the MP on March 28, and that she will submit the clip to court.

“This morning, I read that Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against me accusing me of extortion and blackmail. Why did he (Patel) not file that complaint before I moved court,” she asked. “I also read in the report that I had drugged him and clicked pictures with him in objectionable poses. If he was indeed drugged how did he manage to have sex with me?”

The lawyer also refers to the video in her complaint, “When I thought that he is cheating me…I made his sex video for my safety after.”

Patel, a Dodiya tribal from Paria village, in Pardi taluka of Valsad, is the first member in his family to join politics. His father Chhana, a farmer, was illiterate. But both the MP and his brother, D C Patel, studied MBBS. Both his sons are also practising doctors.

Dr D C Patel, who narrowly lost from the reserved Valsad (ST) seat in 2009 General Election, practises in Dharampur taluka of Valsad.

K C Patel beat the same Congress candidate in the same seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls by more than 2 lakh votes.

Having joined the BJP in 1981, Patel contested his first election from Valsad seat in 1991 and lost to sitting Congress MP Uttam Patel. He was elected to the Assembly in 1995 from Pardi seat in Valsad. He subsequently joined Shankersinh Vaghela when the latter parted ways with the BJP and formed his own party. Patel was tribal affairs minister in Vaghela’s Rashtriya Janata Party government backed by the Congress.

He returned to the BJP in 2000.

