Woman killed over dowry, in-laws hang her body from tree

A woman was allegedly killed over dowry by her in-laws and the body was hanged from a tree outside their village, the police on Sunday said. The incident took place in Hasaura village in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh late Saturday night. Pinky Yadav had in 2012 entered into wedlock with Sunil Kumar. A few days after their marriage, the woman’s in-laws started harassing her for dowry.

“Last year, Sunil was diagnosed with jaundice. Pinky’s in-laws told her to arrange Rs one lakh for his treatment. When she could not bring the money, they started torturing her,” Superinendent of Police (rural) Surendra Pratap Singh said, citing a complaint filed by the woman’s brother.

On Saturday, they made a fresh demand of Rs two lakh, which led to a heated argument between Pinky and her in-laws. They allegedly beat up Pinky, which caused her death. Her body was then hanged from on a tree one kilometre outside the village, Singh said. Based on the complaint, a case of murder and dowry has been registered against the woman’s husband and his family members. The accused are on the run.

