  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • J-K: Woman killed in Pakistan firing along LoC

J-K: Woman killed in Pakistan firing along LoC

Pakistani troops carried out unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian defence and civilian facilities in Mendhar area of Poonch.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 8, 2018 8:13 pm
J-K: Woman killed in Pakistan firing along LoC Indian troops are retaliating. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)
Related News

A woman was killed in firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, police said.

According to report, Pakistani troops carried out unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian defence and civilian facilities in Mendhar area of Poonch, and Indian troops are retaliating.

“Pakistan army used small arms, automatics and mortars. Indian positions are strongly and effectively retaliating. Firing exchanges were going on till last reports came in,” police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News

Adda

Feb 08: Latest News