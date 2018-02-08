J-K: Woman killed in Pakistan firing along LoC

Indian troops are retaliating. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Indian troops are retaliating. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A woman was killed in firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, police said.

According to report, Pakistani troops carried out unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian defence and civilian facilities in Mendhar area of Poonch, and Indian troops are retaliating.

“Pakistan army used small arms, automatics and mortars. Indian positions are strongly and effectively retaliating. Firing exchanges were going on till last reports came in,” police said.

