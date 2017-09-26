Woman killed, 29 injured after pick-up vehicle overturns in Madhya Pradesh

The deceased has been identified as Manju (38), who is a resident of Dalavada village (Google Maps) The deceased has been identified as Manju (38), who is a resident of Dalavada village (Google Maps)

A woman was killed while 29 others injured when a pick-up vehicle (mini truck) overturned under Sitamau police station area this morning, a police officer said. The driver fled from the spot after the incident, said police. “A pick-up vehicle carrying 30 farm labourers overturned this morning between Dalavada and Dhadhera villages. They were going from Dalavada village to an agriculture field,” Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Sitamau Police Station, R P Mishra said.

The deceased has been identified as Manju (38), who is a resident of Dalavada village. Of the injured, six were admitted in the Primary Health Centre at Sitamau, while remaining were referred to district hospital at Mandsaur, he added. “We have seized the vehicle and registered a case against the driver. Search for the absconding driver is going on,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App