Woman in Phagwara claims her hair was cut off

A 28-year-old woman has alleged that her hair has been cut off while she was putting her child to sleep in her house in Kaulsar mohalla in Phagwara, police said on Friday.

The woman told police that on Thursday she was putting her son to sleep by reclining on a cot. When she got up she found that her braid has been cut, they said. On getting the information, City SHO Inspector Sukhpal Singh reached the spot.

“We are investigating the matter,” he said today. Earlier, a 23-year-old woman had complained to the police that her hair was cut off by someone when she was watching TV at her house in Palahi village.

Both the women told the police that they were unaware of who did it. Notably, over the past one month, many braid-chopping incidents have been reported from parts of Punjab and Haryana.

