Woman in Sirsa alleges rape by three men with husband’s involvement

Investigations are on in the case.(Representational Image)

A woman in Haryana on Friday alleged that she was raped by three men, news agency ANI reported. According to the victim, one of the culprits involved in the crime was her husband. She further alleged that the culprits threw her naked on the road after raping her, ANI reported.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana police officer said a case has been registered against six people, including the victim’s husband. “A case has been registered against six people- three unknown men, her husband, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law,” the official told ANI.

According to a report published by Hindustan Times, a police spokesperson said:”In her complaint, the victim alleged when she refused to divorce her husband, he called his three friends who are unknown to her. They first kidnapped her, dragged her to a nearby fields and gangraped her at gunpoint.” The report adds that police has formed teams to nab the accused and are carrying out further investigation.

