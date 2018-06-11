Woman IAS officer posts on Facebook: ‘Senior threatened me’

The woman put up a post on Facebook on Sunday morning, attaching a copy of her complaint to the Centre. (Representational photo) The woman put up a post on Facebook on Sunday morning, attaching a copy of her complaint to the Centre. (Representational photo)

A WOMAN IAS officer in Haryana has levelled allegations of “harassment” against senior IAS officer Sunil Gulati. The woman put up a post on Facebook on Sunday morning, attaching a copy of her complaint to the Centre.

Gulati, who is Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (animal husbandry and dairying), has denied the allegations, terming them “baseless”.

Pratibha Suman, chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, said the panel would look into the matter, taking suo motu cognizance. “We will call both officials to our office for probe,” she said.

In a detailed post, the woman said she had sent some letters on the email ids mentioned on the official website of the President and the Centre. She said that she was yet to receive a response from the government. However, she said that she had not approached the Chandigarh Police yet.

When contacted, Gulati said, “It is wrong what she has been saying and must be rebutted. I am ready to face any inquiry.”

In her FB post, the woman officer said that on May 22, Gulati called her to his office and “threatened” her. “Tum filon pe ye sab kyon saf-saf likhti ho ke vibhag ne kya-kya galat kiya hai… me tumari dhajjiyan uda dunga (Why do you clearly mention wrongdoings of the department on files… I will ruin you),” the officer wrote.

Referring to an incident on May 31, she said, “Gulati ji ne muje dhamkaya ki aesi tippani filo ki noting par likhogi to koi tumhe ulta tang dega…Hum log mafi nahi dete hain (Gulati threatened that if I write such comments on file notings then someone will hang me upside down, that they don’t excuse anybody.” She alleged that the officer threatened to spoil her Annual Confidential Report. She also claimed that the officer forced her to sit in his office till late in the evening.

The woman officer has listed more instances, such as the use of “abusive language” on the phone in her presence.

Gulati said, “On each and every file, she writes that it (proposal) requires expenditure, so it may be sent to the finance department. If she doesn’t know what to write, I have to tell her. I told her politely why she writes — ‘submitted for a review’ — on each file… If she doesn’t know her work, it’s my duty to train her.”

Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi did not respond to a phone call and messages sent to his phone by The Indian Express.

