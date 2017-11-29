Woman IAS officer named Karnataka chief secretary

Ratna Prabha, 59, a Dalit, will be the third woman to be the chief secretary of Karnataka. Ratna Prabha, 59, a Dalit, will be the third woman to be the chief secretary of Karnataka.

After appointing a woman IPS officer as state police chief for the first time last month, the Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday named a 1981-batch woman IAS officer as chief secretary. Ratna Prabha, 59, a Dalit, will be the third woman to be the chief secretary of Karnataka.

Prabha, who served many years as secretary for information technology in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government before returning to Karnataka a few years ago, had last year lost out in the running for the chief secretary post to her batchmate Subhash Chandra Kuntia.

Prabha was appointed chief secretary on Tuesday with Kuntia due to retire at the end of the month. Last year, amid reports of heavy lobbying for the top bureaucratic post, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was accused by the Opposition of overlooking Prabha and appointing the low-profile Kuntia who was in Delhi in the central government since 2012.

Prabha is currently the seniormost IAS officer in service in Karnataka and will have a tenure of four months leading up to the state elections next year.

On October 31, the Karnataka government had in an unprecedented move appointed senior woman IPS officer Neelamani N Raju, 57, as state police chief. The 1983-batch officer, the senior most in the state, was an

underdog in the race for the post of the police chief on account of her relative inexperience in serving in executive roles in Karnataka Police.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah eventually decided to go by seniority in picking Raju to avoid legal complications.

