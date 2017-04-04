Woman, her daughter fall in Aji dam, drown

A WOMAN and her two-year-old daughter were killed after they fell into Aji dam on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday with police saying that prima facie, it looked a case of accidental deaths.

Aji Dam police said that victims Alpa Karamta (25) a resident of Anandanagar Mafatiyapara had taken her two-year-old daughter Dhruvi and neighbour’s daughter Paru Bharwad (12) to Aji Dam for an outing on Tuesday afternoon. While her daughter was throwing balls of wheat flour in the dam to feed fish, she accidentally slipped off the bridge of the dam and fell in the water. In an attempt to save her child, Alpa also jumped in the dam. However, they both drowned.

A shocked Paru rushed home and informed Alpa’s father-in-law Bhaya who in turn informed fire brigade and police. However, fire-brigade could only fish out bodies of Alpa and Dhruvi. “Prima facie, this looks a case of accidental deaths. But we are seeking advice of senior officers before filing a case in this connection,” said a source in Aji Dam police.

Police said that Alpa was a homemaker while her husband was truck-driver. No case was registered in this connection till late evening.

