Woman held in Kerala for sexually abusing minor boy

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor boy in Kerala’s Kottayam district. The woman has been booked under relevant sections of POCSO Act. Police said the woman, a beautician from Kochi, got to know the 17-year-old boy, from Pala in Kottayam, through Facebook. Later, they decided to stay together and moved to an abandoned house belonging to the boy’s family at Pala.

“Last month, they stayed together for a nearly a week. Then the boy’s parents informed the police and they took the couple into custody. Pointing out the age factor, we advised the boy and the woman against living together. Both were sent away along with their parents,’’ said a police officer.

However, on Saturday, the woman reportedly reached the boy’s home. The couple locked themselves up in a room and did not come out until Sunday morning. When the boy’s parents asked them to come out, they threatened to kill themselves. The parents then informed the local police, who took them into custody.

“The boy will turn 18 two months later. Police were forced to register a case against the woman due to pressure from the district child welfare committee. The woman was sent to judicial custody. The boy was lodged in a juvenile home as he did not want to go home. Let the court decide the matter when the boy turns 18,’’ said a police officer.

