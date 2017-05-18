Woman held for ‘trespassing, damaging’ BJD MLA’s home in Bhubaneswar

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday for ‘trespassing and damaging’ the official residence of BJD MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan, after accusing him of not giving her the status of a wife despite allegedly marrying her in 2015.

Police said Sonalika Mohanty tried to ‘forcefully enter Pradhan’s residence at Unit IV’ here and when she failed, she hurled flower pots and broke the window panes.

In February, the woman lodged a complaint at a mahila police station alleging that Pradhan physically tortured her when she demanded the status of a wife. Police had asked her to approach courts as the case fell under section 493 of IPC (Cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) — a non-cognizable offence.

Pradhan said the woman was not his wife and that he had helped her out a few times in the past. “People have seen a woman ransacking my residence. Law will take its course,” said the MLA.

