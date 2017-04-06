Woman held for posing as ADGP in audio clip in Thiruvananthapuram

Police Wednesday took a woman into custody in connection with the case pertaining to the circulation of WhatsApp audio clip which was falsely attributed to ADGP B Sandhya. Police identified the woman as Thanka Vishwambharan, a resident of Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram. Thanka has been working in the Gulf for last seven years.

Police said she would be brought to Malappuram where the case was lodged in November. The voice had urged people of Malappuram to be alert against terror activities in the district. Referring to an explosion in Malappuram district civil station in October, the female voice said BJP had warned about the explosion.

Police said the woman was booked as per Section 153 of the IPC. “She has confessed that it was her voice that had gone viral. But, she has not created the caption that ‘it is the words of ADGP Sandhya’. We are yet to identify who created the title,’’ said police.

