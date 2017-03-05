Woman held for murdering husband in Morena district

A 30-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife who used a heavy stone to smash his head in Gurja Ka Pura village in Morena district on Sunday, the police said.

The police have arrested the accused Kshama (27), the wife of the deceased who is identified as Bunty Shakya.

“Kshama allegedly smashed Bunty’s head with a heavy stone when he was asleep,” said Joura police station Incharge Ajay Chanana.

Watch What Else Is making News

He said the police are ascertaining the motive behind the murder although Kshama told them that she was being harassed by the deceased.

Bunty and Kshama were married for eight years, the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused.