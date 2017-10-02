Woman held for killing in-laws, setting bodies on fire: Alwar Police

Geeta and Vikas (sitting on the ground) in police custody. (Express photo) Geeta and Vikas (sitting on the ground) in police custody. (Express photo)

A 26-year-old woman and her 22-year-old domestic help were arrested by Alwar Police on Saturday for allegedly killing three people, and subsequently setting the bodies on fire. The accused have been identified as Geeta and Vikas. A third accused in the case is absconding, police said.

Police said they had found two charred bodies in Alwar district’s Chandigarh Ahir village. The bodies, later identified as those of Geeta’s father-in-law Satpal Singh Tomar and mother-in-law Pushpa Devi, were spotted by villagers on Friday.

“Around 3 am Friday, some locals spotted a black car, with a Haryana number plate, speeding away from the spot,” Alwar Additional SP Paras Jain said.

The car’s registration number helped police reach its owner Shubham in Haryana’s Sohna, who informed them that he had lent his car to Samardeep Chauhan, Geeta’s brother, around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

Subsequently, police discovered that Satpal Singh, Pushpa Devi, and their elder son Pankaj Tomar had been missing since Thursday morning. “When police questioned Geeta, she confessed to killing the three with the help of her domestic help and brother,” Jain said.

“They strangled them with a rope. They then tied up the bodies and kept them in plastic bags. They kept the bags in the trunk and back seat of the car they borrowed from Shubham. They then drove towards Alwar to dump the bodies. Fearing police check-posts, they burnt Pankaj’s body and dumped it near Nagina, Haryana,” Jain said.

“Later, in Alwar, they set fire to the two other bodies at a secluded spot, and escaped,” he said.

Police said that Geeta’s husband Vipin had committed suicide on March 5 this year, which led to frequent arguments between Geeta and her in-laws, with the matter even reaching police on a few occasions. Gurgaon Police said Satpal was a retired Army officer. His son, Vipin, had married Geeta two years ago, said police.

“Satpal had a lot of property, and following Vipin’s death, he didn’t want to share any of it with Geeta, who, in turn, blamed her in-laws for Vipin’s death,” the Additional SP said.

Alwar SP Rahul Prakash has announced Rs 1,100 reward for the 16 members of the police team that cracked the case, and a “special reward” for Ranveer Singh Yadav of Chandigarh Ahir village, who had noted down the registration number of the car.

