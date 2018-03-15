Woman health worker sexually assaulted in Uttar Pradesh

A woman health worker was allegedly sexually assaulted by three youths when she had gone to a village here to administer polio drops, police said. The incident took place at Mansorpur village when the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) worker was on duty during a local pulse polio drive, they said. A case has been registered against Sanjit, Pervez and one other, who is yet to be identified, Station House Officer KPS Chahal said, adding that they are at large.

They had attempted to take the woman to a house, but she was saved by locales who heard her cry for help, the officer said. Several health workers staged a protest at the local police station and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

