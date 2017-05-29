Man hacks woman to death in Ludhiana, shoots video with her body

YouTube screengrab from the video shot by Maninder Singh. (Source: YouTube) YouTube screengrab from the video shot by Maninder Singh. (Source: YouTube)

A 40-year-old woman was axed to death in Kila Raipur, a village 30 kilometres from Ludhiana on Sunday by a man who alleged he was sick of being harassed by her. The accused, Maninder Singh, attacked Sarbjit Kaur with an axe in broad daylight when the latter was on her way home from work, reported news agency PTI. After striking her repeatedly till her death, Singh shot a video of himself with her body.

Singh, who was wearing a bright yellow t-shirt on the day of the incident, shot a video of the woman lying in a pool of blood before turning the camera to himself and muttering a few words. “He made a video of himself standing next to the body of the woman, after he committed the crime,” a policeman is quoted as saying by NDTV.

Singh told police that he killed Kaur because he was fed-up of being blackmailed by her, after she found out about his relationship with another woman from the same village.

After killing the victim, Singh informed the police control room, Deputy Commissioner Police, Ludhiana, Dhruman Nimbley said. He was subsequently arrested and a case was registered at the Dehlon police station based on a complaint by Lakhwinder Kaur, the daughter of the deceased, Nimbley added.

