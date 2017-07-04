Woman hacked to death at children’s home in Tirunelveli

The woman who is a NGO employee was staying at the home, said Police (Representational Image) The woman who is a NGO employee was staying at the home, said Police (Representational Image)

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by an unidentified person at a children’s home in Pettai here today, police said. The woman, Saraswathi, who is employed by an NGO, was staying at the home, they said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused barged into her room and murdered her following a heated exchange. Though the victim raised an alarm, the man managed to get away, they added. Investigation is on, police said.

