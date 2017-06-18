Latest News
  • Woman gives birth on Jet’s Saudi-Kerala flight, plane diverted to Mumbai

Woman gives birth on Jet’s Saudi-Kerala flight, plane diverted to Mumbai

The Jet aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and the mother and child were admitted to a hospital. The aircraft later resumed its journey to Kochi, as per source

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2017 6:34 pm
Jet Airways, Jet Airways Saudi-Kerala Flight, Kerala,Jet Airways,Jet,baby born onboard, Jet Airways Baby Born Onboard, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The aircraft 9W 569 later resumed its journey to Kochi (Representational Image/ File Photo)

After a woman gave birth on Jet Airways onboard flight from Damman to Kochi on Sunday, the crew of the flight 9W 569 declared a medical emergency and diverted the plane to Mumbai, ANI reported.

The Jet aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and the mother and child were admitted to a hospital. The aircraft later resumed its journey to Kochi, as per source.

“The crew made an announcement to find if there was a doctor on board, but there was none. There was a nurse returning home to Kerala and she came forward. With her assistance, the cabin crew did an emergency delivery on the flight. A baby boy was born. The mother and baby are perfectly alright,” said a source.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 18: Latest News