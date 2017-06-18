Woman gives birth on Jet’s Saudi-Kerala flight, plane diverted to Mumbai

The aircraft 9W 569 later resumed its journey to Kochi (Representational Image/ File Photo) The aircraft 9W 569 later resumed its journey to Kochi (Representational Image/ File Photo)

After a woman gave birth on Jet Airways onboard flight from Damman to Kochi on Sunday, the crew of the flight 9W 569 declared a medical emergency and diverted the plane to Mumbai, ANI reported.

Jet Airways flight from Dammam (Saudi Arabia) to Kochi diverted to Mumbai after a woman gives birth to baby onboard — ANI (@ANI_news) June 18, 2017

The Jet aircraft landed safely in Mumbai and the mother and child were admitted to a hospital. The aircraft later resumed its journey to Kochi, as per source.

“The crew made an announcement to find if there was a doctor on board, but there was none. There was a nurse returning home to Kerala and she came forward. With her assistance, the cabin crew did an emergency delivery on the flight. A baby boy was born. The mother and baby are perfectly alright,” said a source.

